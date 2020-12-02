Athens expresses grief over Trier attack; two Greeks among victims

The Greek Foreign Ministry has expressed its grief over the death of five people in the western Germany city of Trier Tuesday after a speeding SUV ploughed into a pedestrian area.



In a statement, the ministry said the two Greek nationals were among the victims: a 45-year-old man, who was identified by his initials G.K., and his nine-week old baby. The man’s wife, as well as the couple’s 17-month baby, were in hospital, the ministry said without providing further details about their condition.



The driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old from Trier whose name hasn’t been released, has made a statement to authorities and was to be taken before a judge later in the day to determine whether to keep him in police custody or put him into psychiatric care.



Prosecutors investigating the man for murder, attempted murder and other charges said after the Tuesday afternoon attack that they had no immediate indication of what prompted the man to act, but that there were no signs of a terror, political or religious motive. [ANA-MPA/AP]