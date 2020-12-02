German envoy expresses sadness over Greek deaths in Trier

Germany’s Ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel, expressed his sadness over the death of two Greek nationals in the German city of Trier, after a German man ploughed a speeding car into a pedestrian zone on Tuesday.

“It is doubly saddening that a young Greek family is among the victims of the tragic attack in Trier. My thoughts are with them and with the other victims,” the ambassador said in a message on Twitter, commenting on the news.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said the two Greek nationals were among the victims: a 45-year-old man, who was identified by his initials G.K., and his nine-week old baby. The man’s wife, as well as the couple’s 17-month baby, were in hospital, the ministry said without providing further details about their condition.