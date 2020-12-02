New Covid-19 infections remain above 2,000, intubations rise

[AP]

The new cases of SARS-CoV-2 remained above the 2,000 mark on Tuesday, while intubations rose again, according to a daily bulletin from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Health authorities announced 2,186 new infections, which raised the overall number to 109,655.

Of these new cases, 28 were reported at the country’s entry points.

The number of intubated patients rose to 613 (average age was 65), from 596 on Tuesday, while 611 have left ICU.

The data also showed 89 more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 2,606.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 2,413,710 PCR tests and 232,453 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.