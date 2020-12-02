Sfakianakis released pending trial over gun, drugs
The trial of pop singer Notis Sfakianakis, who was arrested last Sunday in southern Athens and charged for being in possession of an unlicensed pistol and a small quantity of cocaine that police found in his car, was postponed indefinitely on Wednesday.
Sfakianakis has been released pending his trial, whenever that may be.