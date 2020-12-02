Athens municipality conducting rapid tests on homeless

The municipality of Athens has launched a drive to test the city’s homeless population for SARS-CoV-2 and prevent an outbreak.

The streetwork teams of the municipality’s Center for Reception and Solidarity (KYADA) carry out daily rapid antigen tests and take the temperature of dozens of people.

Last week, a total of 70 rapid antigen tests were carried out on people living rough and on those temporarily housed in municipal facilities, which all came back negative.

Along with tests, the teams continue to offer clothing and food, masks and antiseptics.