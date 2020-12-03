Nothing is too small or insignificant to go unnoticed in such conditions of tremendous social and psychological pressure. The slightest incident can spark an inordinate amount of anger and reactions. But only citizens have the right to be angry, not political leaders.

Every time political parties try to score points by becoming the loudspeakers of public anger, they are allowing politics to become consumed by polarization.

Especially in the midst of the health crisis, the replacement of political opposition with toxic gossip is fodder to the deniers. And it doesn’t just hurt the government, but also works against public health.