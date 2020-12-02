PM says nightlife will reopen after Covid-19 vaccines are available

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsostakis said bars and clubs will only reopen when vaccines for Covid-19 have been made available, while restaurants and retail stores will open gradually and with many restrictions.

“We cannot have people crowding in bars until we have the vaccines,” he told the 31st Greek Economic Summit on Wednesday. “Every lockdown has consequences on the economy, but our priority has been to save lives.”

The persistently high number of infection and intubations means Greece is heading for a new extension of the lockdown by at least another week, until December 14, with the relevant announcements expected on Thursday or Friday.

Consequently, the government’s roadmap for loosening the restrictions, which will be presented by the prime minister is pushed back, when there will be clear evidence that the second wave is under control.

In the discussion, Mitsotakis also spoke about the companies that invested in Greece during the pandemic and the incentives offered by the government.

"The pandemic has made us wiser, and while facing a difficult crisis we can see both our strong and weak points, but we are even more dedicated to our reforms agenda," he said.

"With the help of the Recovery Fund, we will not miss the opportunity to restructure the country and forge ahead," Mitsotakis said.

The virtual discussion, organized the Americn-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, included Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, Phillip Morris International Andre Calantzopoulos and Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen, as well as US Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Myron Brilliant.