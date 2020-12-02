ATHEX: Banks keep benchmark in the black

The profit-taking recorded during Wednesday’s bourse session was not enough to avert another day of growth for the benchmark at Athinon Avenue, which has risen to a new nine-month high thanks to the advance of banks and a handful of other blue chips.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 759.47 points, adding 0.16% to Tuesday’s 758.22 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.28% to close at 1,812.45 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.55%.

The banks index rose 1.14%, as National collected another 2.86% and Eurobank increased 2.10%, while Piraeus fell 1.42% and Alpha eased 0.63%.

Hellenic Exchanges picked up 2.43%, Coca-Cola HBC earned 1.74% and Jumbo improved 1%, as Motor Oil parted with 3.15%, Fourlis Holdings gave up 2.59% and Viohalco shrank 2.19%

In total 49 stocks posted gains, 52 took losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €109 million, down from Tuesday’s €140.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.33% to close at 52.08 points.