Pfizer’s Bourla: Economies should not reopen too quickly

Governments around the world should not rush to reopen their economies due to the optimism created by the vaccines for the novel coronavirus has been made available, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Wednesday at the 31st Greek Economic Summit.

“Governments should not relax immediately given the pressure to open up the economy. Use the vaccine as a tool. The time that we will have to go back to normality is not far away. But it is definitely not now,” he told the virtual panel.

The first step will be for governments to ensure the distribution of the vaccine immediately upon its receipt, and plan who will be vaccinated first and who will follow, Bourla explained.

“And they have to do it in a strategic way by listening to the experts in order to reduce the burden on the population as fast as possible.”