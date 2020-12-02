BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Supermarket turnover up 8.4% so far this year

DIMITRA MANIFAVA

TAGS: Retail

The pandemic has been the catalyst for the 8.4% annual growth in supermarket turnover from the start of the year till mid-November, according to the latest data by Nielsen, with 70% of that increase being attributed to the nine weeks of the spring lockdown and the first couple of weeks of the fall lockdown.

Figures also show consumers now do their shopping less frequently, reversing the trend observed in the decade of the financial crisis for more visits with purchases of lower value; many customers now write a detailed shopping list and choose larger stores that allow for social distancing and convenient parking.

