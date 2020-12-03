Stores with seasonal goods to reopen on December 7

[Reuters]

Shops selling Christmas trees and decorations will reopen on December 7, the Development Ministry announced on Thursday.

At the same time, the ministry is lifting a ban on the sale of similar items by supermarkets which had been imposed on November 10 in response to concerns of unfair competition.

The ban on the sale of other durables in supermarkets like books, clothing, footwear and electronic equipment will remain in place.

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis told pubic broadcaster ERT earlier on Thursday that seasonal stores will be the first to reopen because they are few in numbers and “will not burden the epidemiological situation” in the country.

“The rest [of the shops] will necessarily follow the pace of the pandemic,” he said.

Details on the opening hours and operation of these stores will be announced on Friday by the Secretary General of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Panagiotis Stampoulidis.