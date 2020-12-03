Defense minister in Egypt for meetings with Sisi, Zaki

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos is paying an official visit to Egypt from Thursday to Saturday.

In Cairo, Panagiotopoulos WILL meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and then with his Egyptian counterpart, General Mohamed Zaki.

On Friday, the minister is scheduled to participate in the video conference of the European Defense Agency Conference 2020, and then visit the Patriarchal Monastery of Saint Savvas where he will meet the Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodore II.

On Saturday, December 5, Panagiotopoulos will attend the final phase of the joint interdisciplinary exercise Medusa 10 with the participation of forces from Greece, Egypt, Cyprus, France and the United Arab Emirates.

[ANA-MPA]