Dendias to take part in 27th OSCE Ministerial Council on Friday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is on Friday scheduled to participate in the 27th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The meeting will be held via video teleconferencing and Dendias will join it from the Cypriot capital of Nicosia, which he is due to visit.

The virtual meeting will focus on promoting dialogue on security issues, tackling terrorism and extremism, promoting human rights, as well as fighting corruption and organised crime in the OSCE area, a foreign ministry announcement said.