People stand in front of a light installations called Moongarden at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, in Athens, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Greece announced it is extending it lockdown through Dec. 14 with government officials saying it is too early to say when schools and businesses will reopen due to continued pressure on the state-run health service, with intensive care wards near capacity in parts of the country. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]