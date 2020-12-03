Four children, six nursery employees test positive for coronavirus

Ten people, four children and six employees, in a municipal nursery in Thessaloniki have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during checks performed by teams of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), according to the president of the nursery on Thursday.

The infected children have been placed in a separate section of the nursery, while the employees are self-isolating at home, said Ioanna Spanou, who is in charge of the Agios Stylianosnursery where the infections were detected.

EODY will conduct repeat tests and start contact tracing in the coming days, she added.

During this time the nursery will continue its operation.