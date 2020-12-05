Anna Karina Tribute | December 8-14

The French Institute and the Greek Film Archive have joined forces to pay tribute to Danish-French avant-garde actress, writer, filmmaker and singer Anna Karina, who died last December at the age of 79. Screened on the archive’s platform (online.tainiothiki.gr), the tribute comprises career milestones like “Pierrot le Fou,” “Une femme est une femme” and “Alphaville” by Jean-Luc Godard, as well as “La Religieuse” by Jacques Rivette, Karina’s own “Vivre Ensemble” and more. For details, you can also visit ifa.gr. The films will be in the original French, with Greek subtitles.