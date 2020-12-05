Athens Concert Hall Podcasts | Ongoing

WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
The Athens Concert Hall has gone digital, launching a series of podcasts featuring fascinating discussions on music with the likes of acclaimed pianist Janis Vakarelis, widely cited physicist Dimitris Nanopoulos and award-winning pianist Alexandra Papastefanou, though non-Greek speakers will probably find more joy in its concerts. These podcasts include shows by the Ergon ensemble, pianist Karolos Zouganelis and a recital by pianist Triantafylos Liotis and flutist Stathis Karapanos, among others. For more, visit megaron.gr, though the section is only available in Greek.

