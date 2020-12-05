Robert Parker Lecture | December 8

University of Oxford professor emeritus of ancient history Robert Parker has been invited by the British School at Athens to deliver a lecture on “New Discoveries and New Problems in Greek Religion,” on Tuesday, December 8, at 7 p.m. Greek time. The respected academic will be talking about two exceptional discoveries: a large cache of the lead tablets on which enquirers at Zeus’ oracle at Dodona wrote their questions, published in 2013, and a large stele dating to the 2nd century BC found on a roadside near Marmarini in Thessaly and first published in 2015. For details about registration and more, visit bsa.ac.uk.