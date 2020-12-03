Two police officers on a narcotics operation in southern Athens were injured on Thursday, with one of the pair described as being in critical condition, according to reports.

The female officer sustained extensive head injuries when the unmarked motorcycle she and her male partner were riding while surveilling a suspect crashed with a car being driven by a civilian. The second officer’s injuries were less severe, and he is described as being out of danger.

The incident occurred during an ongoing drugs operation that began on Wednesday and has so far resulted in the arrest of six suspects and the seizure of one kilogram of cocaine and several cannabis plants.