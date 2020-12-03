Work under way in preparation for coronavirus vaccine

[EPA]

The Greek government is in the process of building more than 1,000 vaccination centers across the country and will be rolling out a public awareness campaign in preparation for the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine.

“Vaccinations will be free and voluntary,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a press conference on Thursday, seeking to assuage concerns that vaccinations may be made mandatory in the bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus and reopen the economy.

“There will be a campaign to convince our fellow citizens of their safety and effectiveness,” Petsas said of the jabs.

Petsas said that work has already started on 1,018 centers that will be created across the country deliver the vaccination once it is approved by European Union health authorities. He added that the government hopes to be in a position to deliver 2 million vaccinations in the first month that the jab becomes available and between 1-2 million every month after that, depending on availability.

Health workers and people who are especially at risk of complications from Covid-19 will have priority when the vaccinations start arriving.