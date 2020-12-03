Another incident of animal abuse emerges in Psatha

In yet another incident tarnishing Greece’s image when it comes to animal cruelty, two stray puppies died and one is in critical condition after they were brutally assaulted by an unknown assailant in the town of Psatha in western Attica, the Megara Animal Welfare Association said on Thursday.



An autopsy by a veterinarian revealed the two died of internal bleeding.



The puppies were found by an association volunteer who said that another two with visible injuries had run away.



These puppies are known in the area, as their mother was mutilated by an unknown assailant and abandoned in a nearby mountain area.



More than 40 puppies from the dog in question have been given up for adoption by the animal welfare association.



The puppies were fed by a volunteer and a local resident.



The association has called for the intervention of a prosecutor and police to locate and arrest the culprit.



Despite tough legislation passed last month stipulating sentences of up to 10 years for animal cruelty, reports of abuse continue to emerge.