'Don't be fooled by Erdogan': EPP's Weber calls for sanctions

TAGS: Politics, EU, Turkey

Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament, has called on EU leaders to put sanctions against Turkey on the table at the next summit.

 

