New Acropolis lift a first step in plan for improving accessibility

A new lift for people with disabilities went into operation on the Acropolis Hill on Thursday, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailing it as ‘an emblematic project.’ The lift, whose inauguration coincided with the International Day of Disabled Persons, will facilitate access to the monuments of the Acropolis for wheelchair users, elderly citizens and others with mobility problems. It starts at the level of the ancient promenade, on the north slope of the Acropolis, and transports visitors directly to the top of the hill. The lift is the first step in a wider national plan for the rights of people with disabilities whose cornerstone ‘is accessibility for everyone and everywhere,’ Mitsotakis said at the launch, also attended by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and Anthony S. Papadimitriou, president of the Onassis Foundation, which has bankrolled the project. [InTime News/Tatiana Bolari]