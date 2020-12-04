Greece and the European Union have agreed to a timeline for the construction of a new up-to-standard center for the reception and identification of migrants on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

The center, which will replace the Moria camp that was destroyed in a fire last September, will be up and running by the beginning of next September. Its capacity will be 5,000 people.

In a statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement will ensure decent conditions for migrants and refugees arriving, while supporting communities on the Greek islands. She also referred to “fast and fair procedures, so that the centers are what they should be – just a temporary stop before either returning or integrating.”

EC Vice President Margaritis Schinas tweeted that the agreement shows “our commitment to sustainable solutions. Practical European solidarity with Greece.”