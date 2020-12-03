Coronavirus: 53 inmates test positive at Larissa prison

Authorities confirmed Thursday that 53 inmates at Larissa prison in central Greece have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a Citizens’ Protection Ministry official, a team from the National Public Health Organization (EODY) tested all 721 inmates at the prison on Wednesday after three prisoners in quick succession from different wings were found to be infected with the virus.

After detainees protested, EODY staff arrived at the prison to conduct rapid tests on all of them. According to prison worker representatives, 16 staff members were on duty when the EODY crew arrived. One of them tested positive.