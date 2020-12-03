ATHEX: Fresh gains for bourse

The Greek bourse benchmark advanced for a 10th consecutive session on Thursday, a streak unseen in almost four years, as stocks are now extending November’s momentum into December. The index recorded a new ninth-month high – and without the help of bank stocks this time.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 766.82 points, adding 0.97% to Wednesday’s 759.47 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.22% to close at 1,834.49 points, while the banks index edged up just 0.03% and mid-caps contracted 0.35%.

OPAP gaming company soared 5.84%, Public Power Corporation jumped 4.58%, Viohalco advanced 3.08% and Hellenic Exchanges earned 2.97%, while Ellaktor shrank 3.73% and Hellenic Petroleum eased 1.80%.

In total 58 stocks reported gains, 40 took losses and 23 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 85.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €109 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.27% to close at 52.74 points.