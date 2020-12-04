Institutional investors are increasingly interested in properties of a “social character,” an alternative investment category that is likely to grow in the domestic realty market too.

This is an international trend partly attributed to the constant expansion of the share of over-65s in the population, both in Europe and in Greece, generating more needs for new buildings to be used for a series of establishments.

These range from hospitals and care centers to schools, and are attracting investors seeking to spread their risk and bolster their returns as more popular market segments such as modern offices and logistics come under pressure.

Such moves have also started in Greece, with the new stakeholder of Pasal Development, Sterner Stenhus, which has a significant number of care centers for old-age pensioners in Sweden, eager to take its know-how to the Greek market too.

BriQ Properties made its first such move in 2018, buying an old people’s home in Halandri.