Greece collected six distinctions at this year’s World Travel Awards, including the World’s Leading Tourist Board jointly awarded to the Greek Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization. The other five awards went to private hospitality enterprises.

The award concerns 2020, the year the industry sustained an unprecedented blow globally, and the distinction to the Greek authorities is doubtlessly related to the country’s achievements during the pandemic. It also constitutes a vote of confidence in Greece and its tourism prospects.

“Greece has fully earned the title of the World’s Leading Tourist Board. The international community recognizes our hard work and methodical efforts, the care for health and safety that we managed to offer to millions of tourists who were hosted this summer in Greece,” stated Minister Haris Theocharis.

Sani Resort Halkidiki picked up two awards, while the other three went to Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa on Santorini, Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas in the region of Ioannina, and Royal Blue Mansion @ Mykonos Blu Grecotel Exclusive Resort.