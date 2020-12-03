Children in Greece may have already sent their letters to Santa, but it’s possible he may not be able to deliver all of their presents on time.

Toy stores remain closed, so parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles have resorted to online stores or phone orders for their Christmas gifts for little ones. Consequently, well-known toy retailers have been forced to stop taking orders for some days, otherwise they would have to deliver some of them in 2021.

After the Jumbo group, which stopped taking online orders two weeks ago, rival Moustakas was forced to do the same for about a day – from Wednesday to Thursday. It has also stopped offering gift-wrapped orders.

Jumbo stopped taking orders on November 17, having accumulated over 50,000. Now that e-Jumbo has reopened, it is warning customers of delays in deliveries. Therefore, for an order made on Thursday from Athens, the delivery date given was December 22 – i.e. 19 days later. For orders made outside Athens, the delivery date given was December 30.

Perfect Toys also said deliveries could take up to two weeks for orders made on Thursday.