The Hellenic Police (ELAS) is expected to announce a ban on all public gatherings aimed at marking the anniversary of the December 6, 2008, killing of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos by a police officer in downtown Athens.

The decision would come a few weeks after rallies were prohibited for the November 17 Polytechnic uprising, as part of measures designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus by preventing large public gatherings.

That ban was largely upheld, though some groups, including the Greek Communist Party (KKE), went ahead with their annual march, ensuring that participants wore masks and maintained physical distancing. There were also clashes with riot police who tried to disperse the crowds.

Under the provisions of the ban, anyone organizing a public gathering in violation of restrictions would face a fine of 3,000-5,000 euros and anyone participating in it of 300 euros.

Despite expectations for a ban on December 6, several groups have already announced gatherings to mark the killing of 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulous, who was shot and killed by a special guard of the police following a verbal altercation in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia.