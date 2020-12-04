Health Ministry official sees vaccination drive completed by June

[Reuters]

An official at Greece’s Health Ministry on Friday expressed confidence that the country would have complete vaccination coverage for the novel coronavirus by June next year.

“We believe that we can accomplish the vaccination of the entire population within the next six months,” Health Ministry General Secretary Marios Themistokelous told state broadcaster ERT.

“The vaccination is safe, it saves lives and it is the most important weapon we have to return to normalcy,” the ministry official said.

Themistokelous added that Greek health authorities expect to have their hands on the first batch of vaccinations within two days of them being approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“The first refrigerators for storing the vaccines are already here, and we’re expecting the rest next week,” he said about the preparations being made to welcome the first batch of jabs.