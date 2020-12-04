In silence, Thessaloniki buries coronavirus dead
Wreaths are placed on graves next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. Picture taken December 3, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
Greek Orthodox priest Father Efstathios and workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) stand next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 4, 2020. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
Workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) bury a coffin as wreaths are placed on graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. Picture taken December 3, 2020. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
Pallbearers in personal protective equipment (PPE) stand next to a coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a church in a cemetery in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. Picture taken December 3, 2020. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]