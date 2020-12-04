NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
'Decisions' expected on Turkey at EU summit, say EU officials

EU

Next week's EU summit will take decisions over Turkey but the extent of the measures have not yet been decided, according to French news agency AFP, which cited European officials.

But despite repeated condemnation of Ankara's continued “unilateral actions” and “hostile rhetoric” in the eastern Aegean the European Union is still divided over how to punish this behavior.

The unnamed European officials said they will have to see what will be the stance of Germany and Poland, the AFP reported.

The EU summit will be held in Brussels with leaders meeting face-to-face after videoconferences were held as a coronavirus prevention measure.

