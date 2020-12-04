98 new Covid-19 deaths, lower number of infections

Greek health authorities announced 1,667 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Friday, pushing the total number to 113,185.

Of the new cases, only nine were detected in Attica.

The daily death toll was also high on Friday, with the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reporting 98 new deaths from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 2,804.

The total number of intubated patients fell to 612 (average age was 65) from 622 on Thursday, while 635 have left ICU.

EODY also said authorities have conducted 2,450,855 PCR tests and 252,189 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.