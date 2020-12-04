Samos building whose partial collapse killed two teens demolished

A building whose partial collapse resulted in the deaths of two teenagers during the 7 magnitude earthquake that rattled the eastern Aegean island of Samos on October 30 was demolished on Friday by municipal bulldozers.



The two students, Klairi and Aris, had been walking past the building in Vathi when the earthquake struck, causing a wall to collapse and crush them.



It was the first building to be demolished on the island in an effort to restore the damage.



Earlier on Friday morning the island was jolted by a tremor measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale.