PM: Turkey must face consequences if provocations continue

[AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that Turkey should face consequences if it continues its “provocative actions” against Greece.

Speaking at the online Lisbon Web Summit on Friday, he said that issues between Greece and Turkey concern Europe and NATO as well, as they affect the entire Eastern Mediterranean region.

Ankara must pursue “a real policy shift in the Eastern Mediterranean,” because “mere words no longer suffice,” Mitsotakis said.