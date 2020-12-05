Aegean shifts attention to regional airports

Aegean Airlines announced on Thursday that it will be expanding its services linking cities abroad with Greek regional airports in 2021, as passengers tend to avoid transfers to minimize their exposure to the coronavirus.



This will see Aegean making more aircraft available for charter flights that will bring more tourists over to Greece from non-traditional markets such as Scandinavia and Romania next year.



The airline will also have three new hubs, on Corfu, Santorini and Myconos.