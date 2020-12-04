Foreign Ministry condemns vandalism of Larissa’s Holocaust Monument, synagogue

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the vandalism of the Holocaust Monument and the wall of the local Synagogue in the city of Larissa on Thursday, describing it as “heinous.”

“This abhorrent act offends the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and is not in line with Greek culture and the values of Greek society,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Such actions remind us of the need to be vigilant in defending our moral values against racism, hatred and bigotry.”

The Jewish Community of Larissa said in a press release that the incident took place on Thursday afternoon, when a middle-aged clergyman, holding an icon, sprayed a Christogram with the words “Jesus Christ Conquers” on the monument.

He did the same on the outer wall of the Synagogue which is currently being restored.

The Community informed the police and its president filed a lawsuit.

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KISE) condemned the vandalism on Friday, saying that the action “exudes religious fanaticism and intolerance.”