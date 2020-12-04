The Labor Ministry is planning to implement payouts by December 21 to a series of workers who in the last few months have found themselves in a peculiar labor status with contract suspension, the forced closure of the enterprises where they work, teleworking and special-purpose leaves in a bid to respond to the unprecedented conditions of the pandemic.

For the enterprises that have closed by state order during the lockdown, the payments for November furloughs have been completed and there are plans for the December furloughs too: The payments could be made within this month if this is feasible for the ministry’s Ergani database.

Employers whose enterprises are shut will have to submit applications as of next Tuesday. For enterprises hurt by the pandemic, the employers’ declarations will continue to be accepted until Monday, with payouts expected to begin next Friday if the ministry’s schedule goes according to plan. That will be followed by the applications for employers whose companies have been idle this month too.

The planned deadline for the payment of the Christmas bonus remains December 21, with the state due to pay a small installment toward that in January.