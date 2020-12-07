Greece must honor the people who stood and continue to stand by it in difficult times. From the country’s War of independence to the present day, there have been friends of Greece, or philhellenes, who have played a key role in the course of the nation. Driven by the cynicism of our times, skeptics are inclined to debunk such figures. “Come on, they were only looking after their interests,” they say.

Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, the late French president, was indeed looking after his country’s interests when he acted as he did in the 1970s. And he did it well, because it’s incredible how Greek culture has been imbued with the “Greece-France Alliance” slogan. What took place a bit more than 40 years ago has consolidated his country’s image and influence in Greece to the present day. After all, Giscard d’Estaing was a French president, not a Greek politician.

And, yet, we do owe him. The late Greek statesman Konstantinos Karamanlis grasped the significance of personal diplomacy and made an effort to win Giscard d’Estaing over. He succeeded, producing strategic benefits for our country. Giscard d’Estaing’s role was crucial in securing Greece’s membership of the European Economic Community, as the EU was then known, at a time when accession was neither easy, nor taken for granted.

We Greeks know the way – the art as it were – of winning friends. Our being identified with ancient Greece and the birth here of democracy played a key role over the past two centuries. European, and more generally Western, leaders often had a classical education. They were familiar with Greece in a way. They were moved by and interested in the country.

But the world is changing. Lord Byrons do not come around these days. The younger generation of Western leaders see the world through a flatter prism. It takes effort, systematic work and persistence to grasp Greece’s prospects and, at the same time, to realize how critical and risky its geopolitical location is; to understand, in other words that Greece is, in many ways, the West’s final frontier.

We need to communicate this reality in a new language, drawing on arguments and evidence; and at the same time entice our partners with our charismas. The worst thing you can do as a people is engage in tough-guy posturing abroad in order to score points at home. Doing so may win you votes or other short-term gains, but it won’t win you precious allies. Unfortunately, it’s a mistake we often make.

Greece’s current leadership has the ability to reach out and it understands the importance of personal and targeted diplomacy. That said, Greece must promote the history of philhellenism, particularly on the occasion of the bicentennial of the Greek uprising against the Ottomans. Meanwhile, it must honor its contemporary friends, such as US Senators Chris Van Hollen and Bob Menendez. Philhellenism is a tradition we should honor, and we should make sure it continues.