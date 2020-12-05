Recession debate hosted by Thessaloniki International Symposium

The 9th Thessaloniki International Symposium continues on Monday with its second public debate. The theme is “Global Recession and the Greek Economy.”

The event features the head of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial research (IOBE), Nikos Vettas, and the director of the Center for European Policy Studies, Daniel Gros.

It is in English and runs from 8.30 p.m. to 9.45 p.m., at www.thessalonikisymposium.org and on Facebook.