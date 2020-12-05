Turkey issues Navtex for military exercise southeast of Crete

In a message on Navtex, the international maritime navigational telex system, Turkey said Saturday it would carry out “military exercises” on Monday in a zone southeast of Greece’s island of Crete.

On Friday, Ankara announced that a firing exercise would take place on December 9 and 10 in the sea area between the Greek islands of Rhodes and Kastellorizo

The exercise would overlap with the European Council summit on December 10 and 11 which is expected to decide on sanctions against Ankara.