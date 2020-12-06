Initiative seeks to tackle hospital-acquired infections

A network of 10 public hospitals will be spearheading a new program for improving procedures aimed at preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), comprising teams of experts from different organizations and health facilities.

The teams will be tasked with creating a blueprint of changes that can be introduced at hospitals to curb HAIs and antimicrobial resistance, as well as procedures for responding to outbreaks more efficiently.

A training program for nurses will be included in the program, as will the development of a monitoring agency that will be responsible for reporting and tracking outbreaks at a national level.

The program is an initiative of the newly established Organization for the Quality of Healthcare and the Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Outcomes Research (CLEO).

According to CLEO, antimicrobial resistance is one of the three greatest threats to human health, while 37,000 people die each year from hospital-acquired infections in Europe. The program is being funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.