Expert health committee to discuss school reopening on Monday

Greece’s committee of health experts is expected to convene on Monday to decide on whether to allow schools to reopen briefly ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Schools had been scheduled to reopen on Monday with the expiry of the second lockdown extension, though the decision was postponed over the persistence of a high number of new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

The current lockdown expires on December 14, on the condition that numbers improve.

Media reports over the weekend, however, suggested that it is unlikely experts will approve the reopening of schools on that date, recommending instead that they remain closed until after the holidays in January.