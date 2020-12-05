NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
1,383 new coronavirus cases; 98 deaths

TAGS: Coronavirus

Greek health authorities announced 1,383 new cases of the coronavirus over the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Saturday. They also announced 98 deaths.

Thessaloniki once again led in number of new cases (305), ahead of the Attica region and the former Larissa prefecture in central Greece (260 and 98 cases, respectively).

The number of patients on ventilators declined slightly, to 594.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is 114,568, with 2,902 deaths.

