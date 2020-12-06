New COVID-19 cases below 1,000 after 41 days

ANA-MPA

The number of new daily coronavirus cases has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since Oct. 26, Greek health authorities announced Sunday.

There were 904 confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, along with 101 deaths, authorities said.

The total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic is 115,471, with 3,003 deaths.

Despite a significant drop in cases over the past week, authorities have extended the countrywide lockdown to Dec. 14, but have allowed certain shops, including those selling Christmas-related merchandise, to open from Monday.

The number of patients on ventilators, at 600, is still close to all-time highs, straining the capacity of the national health system.

[AP]