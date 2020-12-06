Costs keep piling up for shops even in lockdown

Every lockdown day means the addition of more debts and the loss of any cash reserves for enterprises, as the shutdown does not mean that expenses also stop, despite measures such as the handouts, subsidies and rent reductions.



A recent survey by the Commerce and Services Institute of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Enterprises (INEMY-ESEE) showed that even a personal enterprise with a few obligations had costs of 1,575 euros in November despite being closed for most of the month.



A slightly larger enterprise will have expenses of €2,670 with one employee and €4,856 with three.