Paul Sarbanes, Greek-American Senator, dies at 87

Paul Sarbanes, a longtime US senator from Maryland who championed the enforcement of an arms embargo against Turkey after the 1974 invasion of Cyprus, has died at the age of 87.



His death was announced by his son, US Representative John Sarbanes.



“My father, Senator Paul S. Sarbanes, passed away peacefully this evening in Baltimore,” his son’s statement said.



“Our family is grateful to know that we have the support of Marylanders who meant so much to him and whom he was honored to serve,” it said.



Born in Salisbury, Maryland, to Greek parents in 1933, the elder Sarbanes was the first Greek-American elected to the Senate. He successfully promoted the objectives of Hellenism during 30 years in the Senate and advocated for a just solution to the Cyprus problem.



Sarbanes’ wife, Christine Sarbanes, died in 2009. He is survived by another son, Michael A. Sarbanes, and a daughter, Janet M. Sarbanes.



A private service was planned due to coronavirus restrictions.