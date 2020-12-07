Greek PM offers condolences over death of Paul Sarbanes

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday offered his condolences for the death of Greek-American Paul Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat who served in the US Congress for more than three decades.

“Senator Paul Sarbanes was a towering figure in US politics and a strong advocate of Greek issues, for which Greece will always be grateful. He will be greatly missed. My sincere condolences to @RepSarbanes and his family,” Mitsotakis tweeted.