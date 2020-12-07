NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek PM offers condolences over death of Paul Sarbanes

TAGS: Politics, Death, Diaspora

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday offered his condolences for the death of Greek-American Paul Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat who served in the US Congress for more than three decades.

“Senator Paul Sarbanes was a towering figure in US politics and a strong advocate of Greek issues, for which Greece will always be grateful. He will be greatly missed. My sincere condolences to @RepSarbanes and his family,” Mitsotakis tweeted.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.