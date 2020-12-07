Stanford Club to organize webinar on Covid-19 vaccine

The Stanford Club of Greece is organizing a webinar entitled “Covid-19 Vaccines - Safety, Effectiveness, Distribution, and the next phase of the pandemic.” The event will be live streamed via Zoom on Tuesday, December 15, at 7 p.m.



Participants will discuss the differences between the available vaccines, safety concerns, optimal vaccination strategies and future prospects.



Speakers are Emmanouil Dermitzakis, Professor of Genetics at the University of Geneva and Director of the Health 2030 Genome Center; George Pavlakis, Senior Investigator and Head of Human Retrovirus Section at the US National Cancer Institute; Achilleas Gravanis, Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Crete and Researcher, IMBB-FORTH; and Ioannis Kontoyiannis, Churchill Professor of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge.



The event will be moderated by Vasilis Vassalos, Professor and Director of the MSc in Data Science at Athens University of Economics and Business.



You can register for the event here.



